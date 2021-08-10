Penumbra Expands to 254,000 SQFT at Roseville Innovation Park Near Sacramento
Cushman & Wakefield brokers new 96,505 sf lease transaction. SACRAMENTO, Calif., August 9, 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield announced Penumbra, a global healthcare company, has expanded into an additional 96,505 square feet of Class A office / lab space in the Roseville Innovation Park in Roseville (Sacramento), California. The company’s new lease at 620 Roseville Pkwy will bring its total occupancy within the multi-building park to over 254,000 sf of Class A space.news.theregistrysf.com
