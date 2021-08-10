Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Penumbra Expands to 254,000 SQFT at Roseville Innovation Park Near Sacramento

By The Registry
theregistrysf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCushman & Wakefield brokers new 96,505 sf lease transaction. SACRAMENTO, Calif., August 9, 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield announced Penumbra, a global healthcare company, has expanded into an additional 96,505 square feet of Class A office / lab space in the Roseville Innovation Park in Roseville (Sacramento), California. The company’s new lease at 620 Roseville Pkwy will bring its total occupancy within the multi-building park to over 254,000 sf of Class A space.

news.theregistrysf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Business
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Roseville, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Sqft#620 Roseville Pkwy#Cushman Wakefield#Hewlett Packard#Nyse#L L C#Penumbra Penumbra Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Country
Germany
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy