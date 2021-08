It’s a bit surprising that capital markets stocks don’t attract more attention from investors and traders, especially given that these companies offer exchange marketplaces where financial securities can be bought and sold. Along with providing a way for traders to buy and sell things like stocks and bonds, capital markets companies enable businesses to raise financial capital to grow and play a huge role in the global financial system. Most capital markets providers generate revenue from transaction fees and market data, which means they have plenty of earnings upside given how important these markets are for the world’s economy.