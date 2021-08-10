USSF Awards OSP-4 Contract to Emerging Small Launch Providers

NearSpace Launch Inc., innovators of ThinSats and EyeStar radios, was recently awarded contracts from both NASA and the Space Force. These contracts will further develop and scale the ThinSat Constellations for Space Weather (SW) and rapid payload testing. The NASA contract is seeking a Space Weather Constellation that integrates different payloads from leading Space Weather partners. NSL will also be delivering a scaled up ThinSat Constellation to the Space Force that will be used for rapid testing of commercial systems and will raise Technology Readiness Levels for the DOD. Both constellations are currently under Phase II SBIR contracts.