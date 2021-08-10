Cancel
Railroad bidding war back on; Canadian Pac ups bid for KSU

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Canadian Pacific has upped its offer for Kansas City Southern to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival railroad Canadian National. Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the remaining major U.S. railroads, but it also controls critical cross-border routes with Mexico. Its size...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

