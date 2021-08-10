Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Painesville, Willowick, Fairport Harbor, Euclid, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Timberlake, Lakeline, Wickliffe, Willoughby Hills, Mentor-On-The-Lake, Kirtland, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Grand River.