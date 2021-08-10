Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Geauga by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geauga The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Painesville, Willowick, Fairport Harbor, Euclid, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Timberlake, Lakeline, Wickliffe, Willoughby Hills, Mentor-On-The-Lake, Kirtland, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Grand River.

