I think the Vancouver City Council has already stumbled over a possible first step in their 30-year plan to have Vancouver adjust to climate change. The Heights District plan could have shown that serious changes to zoning, transportation, density are possible with enough foresight and pressure. The pushback from residents about building height, parking density and mixed income is going to be an ongoing barrier to any significant redevelopment for climate change, for the next 30 years of the climate plan. As built, the Heights will be totally car-centric. The council is somewhat at the mercy of a short-sighted public transportation entity, but could still plan for enough density that buses might actually be useful.