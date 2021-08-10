Murchison Announces Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Results from the 100%-Owned Zn-CU-AG Brabant-Mckenzie Deposit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV:SCT) (OTCQB:SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") announces that the Company proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 342,857 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $240,000 if the entire Private Placement is sold. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferrable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the Units. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for working capital.