No masks required: Litchfield School Board sets course for start of school year

When they head back to school in a couple of weeks, Litchfield Public Schools students will do so without a requirement that they wear masks. Litchfield School Board, on a 4-1 vote, approved a motion by member Alex Carlson that said the district would not require students or staff to wear masks at the start of the school year. The motion seemed to leave the door open to a return to mask-wearing, however, as it included that the board would review recommendations from the district’s COVID Response Team on a monthly basis.