Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield, MN

No masks required: Litchfield School Board sets course for start of school year

By BRENT SCHACHERER schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com
crowrivermedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen they head back to school in a couple of weeks, Litchfield Public Schools students will do so without a requirement that they wear masks. Litchfield School Board, on a 4-1 vote, approved a motion by member Alex Carlson that said the district would not require students or staff to wear masks at the start of the school year. The motion seemed to leave the door open to a return to mask-wearing, however, as it included that the board would review recommendations from the district’s COVID Response Team on a monthly basis.

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Litchfield, MN
County
Meeker County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litchfield School Board#Litchfield Public Schools#Covid Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy