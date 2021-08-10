Cancel
Louisville, KY

YaYa Diaby Sets Lofty Goal for Upcoming Season

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 5 days ago
(Photo of YaYa Diaby via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In any collegiate or professional sport, it's fairly common for those within a team or organization to set goals ahead of a new season. Whether it's certain individual stat someone wishes to reach, or a team-based accolade, setting a goal before kicking off a season of competition is one of the most effective methods. of motivation

In that case, it seems that Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby is not lacking in the motivation department.

"I'm expecting myself to blow out this year, having 10-plus sacks," he said after day two of fall camp. "I set that goal high for myself, so I know what to expect from myself, and don't try to settle myself any lower than 10 sacks."

At face value, it might be a little difficult to see this come to fruition. In his first year with Louisville, the JUCO transfer from Georgia Military College saw action in eight games during the 2020 season, but logged 18 total tackles (10 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and no sacks.

But behind the scenes, Diaby has been hard at work to turn this lofty goal into something very much attainable. The Atlanta native has took full advantage of the offseason, adding nearly 20 pounds to his now 6-foot-4 and 273-pound frame.

"Throughout the whole offseason and spring, I've trained myself to take the nutrition serious, put on good weight and lower my body fat, and just be able to move quicker with this new weight," he said"

The physical part is just one area of his overall improvement. Now that he has had a full offseason to prepare, versus joining the Cardinals in the middle of last summer, it has allowed him to get much more familiar with the system.

He's not the only one, either. Thanks in part to defensive coordinator Bryan Brown's efforts to make the system as understandable as possible, even the newcomers should be able to make a solid contribution in their first year with Louisville. Combined with returning veterans in the front seven lending a helping hand, Diaby is expecting big things from the defensive line in 2021.

The experience is very, very key, because communication is very important," he said. "To have guys like Monty and CJ to be able to see things and help us out, it's going to help us a lot this season, and the younger guy behind them. They're helping them a lot, and it's showing in these first two days."

