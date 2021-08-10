Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Little League Looking for Donations to Help With Trip to Williamsport

By Jude Walker
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 5 days ago
The Lafayette Little League All-Stars have punched their ticket to the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Of course, the team still has the Southwest Region Championship Game in Waco, Texas to play in tonight. They'll be playing Texas West at 6:00 pm and that game will be broadcast on ESPN.

