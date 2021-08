AMD has been selling reference-style Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards via its Direct store for nearly a year now, but many would-be customers have yet hold one. Aside from overwhelming demand from real people, bots have been largely to blame for the sold out status of graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia. It’s hard to compete with a machine in the race for checkout. But retailers have devised more creative methods to to sell graphics cards in order to get them directly into the hands of end consumers instead of scalpers or minors.