Nintendo revealed plans for their next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup as it will be headed to Hyrule for a Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD theme. The company has been ramping them up more frequently in 2021 as we just had one a few weeks ago for Mario Golf: Super Rush, but it looks like they really want to keep promoting the latest games that drop onto the Nintendo Switch with these special events. As normal, you'll be spending this weekend racking up the highest score possible to unlock some special background and other bonuses for the game, this time being themed around the HD release of the classic Wii title. We have the complete details for you here from Nintendo as to when it will happen and how you can get in on the action. Best of luck to all of you looking to collect some new Zelda bonuses.