Oxford, MS

Parrish Alford: Still sort of new Reese is eager to contribute from the start for Ole Miss defense

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese talks to reporters on Monday. AP

OXFORD

During his extended effort to gain an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility, I saw “Free Otis” Reese so often from Ole Miss fans that I thought “Free” was the young man’s first name.

The right timing is a great asset when you can get it.

If Otis Reese was transferring into the Ole Miss football program this season he’d be immediately eligible no questions asked.

The Rebels’ defense was historically bad in 2020, their 38.3 points per game allowed ranking No. 117 out of 127 FBS schools.

Multiple transfers are expected to play key roles in helping that group improve. Chance Campbell at linebacker, Deantre Prince and Jake Springer in the secondary are just a few.

Go ahead and include Reese in the mix of new transfers because playing in only three games gave the Ole Miss coaching staff just a taste of the defensive back who, barring injury or something else unforeseen, they’ll have for a full season.

During Reese’s eligibility drama last year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin called him one of the best players – perhaps the best – on his entire roster.

Reese was a four-star prospect in the 2018 class when he signed with Georgia his home-state school. Things didn’t work out.

After he transferred, the waiting was the hardest part. He watched home games from the stands, road games from the couch.

He was a scout teamer during the week and got excited on Saturdays when he saw how some opposing defenses lined up against the Ole Miss offense.

“When I saw the formation I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is fixing to be a big play,’” he said.

Reese finished with 24 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception. Multiply that production over 12 games, and you’re in the ballpark for some level of All-SEC mention.

Otis Reese alone may not have been able to save the Ole Miss defense last year. The good news is this year he’s not alone in the conversation of new impact pieces.

There’s more good news.

Most of the Rebels’ explosive offense returns and fuels high expectations for that side of the ball.

Ole Miss doesn’t have to be the No. 1-ranked defense, but if it can be a top 50 unit – last year the No. 50 scoring defense gave up 26.7 points a game – you’re talking about more games in the win column.

Reese says his three games last year were important in helping him develop chemistry with his teammates.

A run-stopping defensive back who will play near the line of scrimmage, Reese is confident in all facets of his game with the goal of sharpening each one in camp.

The combination of new pieces and the anticipated growth of returning players makes a top 50 defense a realistic goal.

“The energy is different, the vibe is different. We’re just clicking. The defense is really coming together,” he said.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

