11 tips for buying school uniforms and where to find deals

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxXaA_0bNBsPLR00

If you're looking for tips for buying a new school uniform, we're got you covered!

The tips below will help your children look sharp day after day:

1. Buy trousers with reinforced knees. The reinforced inner patch on the knee makes trousers resilient against wear and tear.

2. Look for crease-resistant pinafore and skirts, so you'll have to iron less. It will save loads of time and energy.

3. Buy stain-resistant shirts.

4. Go for scuff resistant shoes as they tend to stay neat and tidy for longer.

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-school resources

5. Girls' tights shrink after a few washes, consider getting a bigger size.

6. Go for dark colored socks instead of white socks.

7. Label all the clothes.

8. How many of each item should you buy? Here's a checklist from Land's End .

9. Kids grow fast! Buy as large a size as you can without your child absolutely swimming in the school uniform. If you find a good deal on shoes, buy the next size up too.

10. Alter and mend school uniforms yourself, or ask someone. Even simple fixes like moving buttons can stretch the life of a uniform.

11. Many schools have an official uniform store, but schools vary as to how insistent they are that parents shop in these stores. If your school allows it, items like girls blouses and boys pants can almost always be found cheaper outside the uniform store.

CONSUMER TIPS: 10 tips for smart back-to-school shopping

MORE: 10 must-have supplies for back to school 2021-22

Looking for deals? Here are some places to try:
French Toast
Ibiley School Uniforms
JCPenney
Kohl's
LandsEnd.com
Macys.com
OldNavy.com
SchoolUniforms.com
Target.com
The Gap

Source: The Mum Educates | The Balance Everyday

