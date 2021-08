The Sixers have had a fairly successful summer league so far as they now have a 2-1 record in which the young core has shined brightly. Impressive performances by Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed, and several other members of the Sixers’ youth have driven the team to the two victories, with the Sixers proving to have a fairly stacked Summer League roster. While the real Sixers’ roster is fairly set in stone, there are some fun guys that are buried deeper in the summer squad. One guy who was signed to help to round out this roster is Daishen Nix.