2022 Toyota Tundra Bids Farewell to Leaf Springs, Says Hello to Five-Link
We've seriously run through the entire set of human emotions at this point as Toyota's slow-roll of 2022 Tundra teasers continues. So far, we were first given a teaser view of the front of the new 2022 Tundra, then the whole thing leaked and Toyota gave up a full image of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro. Next, the folks at Toyota teased us with a single shot of the Tundra's new iForce Max engine cover, followed by a group of interior photos. All these teasers so far have featured a TRD Pro model.www.motortrend.com
