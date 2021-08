In a market where there is abundant debt capital chasing too few deals, CRE-CLO and single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) finance originations are both on healthy paces. The activity in both categories helped lift CMBS issuance during the first half of the year to $67 billion, which is already ahead of the full year total of $64 billion in 2020 and on course to surpass the $115 billion that occurred in 2019, according to Trepp. “Overall, that’s a very strong number given what we have faced over the last 18 months,” says Darren King, vice president, CMBS product management at Trepp.