Suunto Core Alpha Stealth outdoor watch features an altimeter, a barometer, and a compass
Choose the Suunto Core Alpha Stealth outdoor watch as your hunting watch. It combines an altimeter, barometer, and compass with weather information in one design. Best of all, it complies with MIL-STD-810 military standards, which means it withstands demanding conditions. In fact, it passes 9 tests, including heat/cold, pressure, freeze/thaw, humidity, rain, and dust. Meanwhile, the temperature and storm alarm informs you about local weather. Impressively, the red backlight is night vision goggle friendly. Meanwhile, the textile strap keeps this helpful gadget comfortable on your wrist. Then, the 100-foot water resistance and 10-meter depth abilities make this watch ideal for snorkeling. Moreover, the multilingual menu and the metric and imperial units make it convenient for global use.thegadgetflow.com
