Suunto Core Alpha Stealth outdoor watch features an altimeter, a barometer, and a compass

By Lauren Wadowsky
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Choose the Suunto Core Alpha Stealth outdoor watch as your hunting watch. It combines an altimeter, barometer, and compass with weather information in one design. Best of all, it complies with MIL-STD-810 military standards, which means it withstands demanding conditions. In fact, it passes 9 tests, including heat/cold, pressure, freeze/thaw, humidity, rain, and dust. Meanwhile, the temperature and storm alarm informs you about local weather. Impressively, the red backlight is night vision goggle friendly. Meanwhile, the textile strap keeps this helpful gadget comfortable on your wrist. Then, the 100-foot water resistance and 10-meter depth abilities make this watch ideal for snorkeling. Moreover, the multilingual menu and the metric and imperial units make it convenient for global use.

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
226
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
Electronicshiconsumption.com

Suunto Designed Its Latest Smartwatch For Uncompromising Mission-Readiness

These days, most smartwatch manufacturers are cramming as much tech into their offerings as possible — to the point that many wearables can now match smartphones when it comes to their built-in capabilities. However, such added functionality often comes at the expense of user-friendliness and overall toughness. With this in...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight dims for atmosphere and works with the TRÅDFRI wireless dimmer

Show off your dining room with the IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight. This home accessory is dimmable and even works with the TRÅDFRI wireless dimmer, which you can buy separately. Boasting a minimalist design, its black rim will look perfect in your city farmhouse-inspired home. Moreover, the adjustable lighting adds atmosphere and gives you a good view of what’s inside your cupboards for a clear view. Even better, the IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight is easy to install on your own. You won’t need to call an electrician to set this one up. Finally, you’ll be happy to know that the LED light source uses 85% less energy and lasts 20 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. Overall, this gadget is a great addition to your home’s lighting.
HealthPosted by
Gadget Flow

Allbaro Air Posture Corrector uses Air Cell technology to support and align your spine

Work on your posture comfortably with the Allbaro Air Posture Corrector. This back-supporting device boasts Air Cell technology that gives you customized support for spine. Just adjust the air pressure for back support that also realigns your balance. What’s more, the air valve lets you release air at the touch of a button. Moreover, the ergonomic design hugs your back and waist snuggly. Furthermore, the Air Mesh fabric avoids overheating and sweating, so you can feel free to wear it anytime. And the shoulder bands are wide, helping you avoid pain. Additionally, this gadget has no hazardous material and has tested safe from toxic substances. Best of all, this health gadget is discrete enough to wear anywhere, allowing you to make good posture a habit.
SoftwarePosted by
Gadget Flow

HUE HD Pro Camera portable doc camera views a full sheet & projects it onto the whiteboard

Use the HUE HD Pro portable doc camera in your classroom to take images of pages as large as A4 and US letter sizes. In fact, this gadget can view the full sheet. It then projects it onto the whiteboard through your PC and projector as well as connects directly to most smartboards. With a long, flexible neck, it makes it easy to get the right angle. Additionally, the built-in LED lights ensure you can see everything clearly. Working with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux, this gadget comes with HUE Intuition camera management software that works on Windows and macOS only. This gives you even more functionality. For example, you can record video and sound, annotate images, take snapshots, and more. With a wide range of functions, this camera is helpful for demonstrating classroom projects, recording science experiments, video chatting with remote students, and more.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Kone Pro Air ergonomic wireless gaming mouse has a comfortable, refined shape

Avoid an aching hand while you game with the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air ergonomic wireless gaming mouse. The Kone Pro Air boasts a lightweight, ergonomic shape. It feels comfortable in pretty much any hand size or grip. Also, the Titan Switch Optical gives you a satisfying and responsive click along with precision and speed. Next, the Titan Wheel Pro provides a steady scroll and an alloy that acclimates to your finger temperature. Moreover, the ROCCAT Bionic Shell blocks dirt and dust from entering the device. Furthermore, the dual wireless system enables you to change between 2.4 GHz for your games and Bluetooth for productive work sessions. Additionally, you get 100+ hours of battery on a full charge and 5 hours of playtime after just a 10-minute boost. Finally, with the AIMO RGB lighting and 19K DPI Owl-Eye Sensor, this is a cool gaming mouse to own.
Manufacturingoutsidebusinessjournal.com

The All-New Suunto Core Alpha Stealth Is Designed For Every Type of Mission

HELSINKI (August 2, 2021) – Suunto, the global leader in sports watches, dive computers and precision instruments, brings over 85 years of high-quality heritage craftsmanship, relentless accuracy and pioneering innovation to its all-new Suunto Core Alpha Stealth. Designed, built and tested to military standards, Suunto packs key mission-ready features into the Suunto Core Alpha Stealth, including ‘red light mode’ for uncompromising useage in the dark with night vision goggles. Military, tactical, survival enthusiasts and hunters will appreciate the robust construction, seamless ease of use and 12-month battery capacity in time mode without the need to charge for total off-grid usability.
Entertainmentsunset.com

Watch: ‘Alpinist’ Poised to Be 2021’s Biggest Outdoor Film

‘The Alpinist’ explores the life of reclusive Canadian solo alpine climber Marc-Andre Leclerc. If the trailer is any indication, what could very well be the biggest outdoor film of the year is poised to offer the sort of otherworldly imagery, heart-pounding thrills, and visceral emotion that have become staples of Red Bull productions.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Star Citizen opens up the landing zone of Orison, adds new ships and ship features in alpha 3.14

Last night saw the Stanton system of Star Citizen expand by one more planet as the gas giant Crusader, and by extension the landing zone of Orison aka the city in the clouds, is now a destination in the release of alpha 3.14. The new landing zone is a primary feature of this new alpha build, allowing players to visit the Crusader shipyards and take in the views of what’s described as “arguably the most picturesque city in Stanton.”
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Reebok i-Run 3 foldable treadmill features a cushioned deck & includes 12 pre-set workouts

Elevate how you exercise at home with the Reebok i-Run 3 foldable treadmill. Since indoor running can be impactful on your joints, Reebok’s fitness equipment features an 8-piece elastomer cushioned deck to soften the blow on every stride, so you can thrive without pain. This foldable treadmill includes 2 manual incline levels to vary your routines and take your fitness up a notch. Moreover, the i-Run 3 offers 12 pre-set workouts and 3 target programs, which are great if you’re looking for guidance. To monitor your fitness levels, the hand pulse sensors measure your heart rate as you exercise. So you’ll know exactly how hard you’re working. Plus, the built-in speakers, MP3 input, and onboard console keep you entertained while you train. Finally, storing this treadmill is easy thanks to its foldable design that allows you to store it upright or lay it flat to suit your living space.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Svalbard Solfestuka 24-hour watch has an hour hand that makes a revolution in a day

Designed unlike typical timepieces, the Svalbard Solfestuka 24-hour watch has just one hand. And this hour hand makes a complete revolution in a day. This timepiece gets its name from a holiday celebrating the sun’s return to Longyearbyen, the capital of Svalbard, after the Polar Night. Why choose a 24-hour watch? Because it lets you easily understand what part of the day it is, even if the sun isn’t shining. You’ll know whether it’s day or night, and the single hand highlights the slow pace of life. Each minute doesn’t matter because you aren’t always rushing from one place to the next. Available in eight different styles, each one is a limited edition that comes in a maximum of 500 pieces, so you know you’re getting something special.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Focus camera strap features sturdy belt leather and a comfortable shoulder pad

Tote your camera around in style with the hardgraft Focus camera strap. This beautiful leather camera accessory is made with thick belt leather. That way, it’s sturdy enough to support your camera. Meanwhile, the decoration is minimal, so it doesn’t detract from the product’s sleek, modern lines. What’s more, a wide, comfortable shoulder pad protects your shoulder while you carry your camera. Moreover, you can adjust the length from ca. 115–126 cm. Furthermore, the two metal split rings that work with most cameras. Also, the camera suspends ca. 58 cm from the neck. Finally, the Focus comes in two color options—Classic and Off Grey. So you can choose the color that suits your taste. Your camera has never looked better with this beautiful strap.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Heatworks Tetra connected countertop dishwasher has a 3-liter tank you fill manually

Save space and the planet by using the Tetra Connected Countertop Dishwasher. Incredibly innovative, this smart home device is a miniature and intelligent dishwasher. So you can smarten up your kitchen with ease. Unlike the bulky machine in most homes, the Tetra Dishwasher is ideal for households of two to three people. In fact, there’s enough space inside to clean three full plates that are up to 10″ in diameter. Moreover, it doesn’t even require a water line. Simply load up your dishes, pour in a half gallon of water, and it gets to work. The dishwasher plugs into an AC outlet and uses minimal energy. Best of all, when it’s not cleaning your dishes, it doubles as a produce cleaner for your fruits.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches use Wear OS powered by Samsung

Take control of every aspect of your life from a single gadget with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches. This series includes the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, both of which use a new operating system: Wear OS powered by Samsung. Boasting an intuitive user interface, the collection offers a wide range of health features that promote overall wellness. Using Samsung’s three-in-one BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch4 runs Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis health sensors. This means you’ll get all kinds of information about your blood oxygen, heartbeat, blood pressure, and body composition. This last feature, Body Composition, helps you understand your health and fitness using a variety of important measurements. Not only that, but you also get a well-rounded assessment of your sleep patterns—including breathing and snoring data—so you rest longer and better. Finally, get more out of your gadget with these smartwatches.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Gevi 2-in-1 Coffee Grinder & Pour-Over Machine produces expertly precise cups of coffee

Combine everything you need to brew precise cups of coffee in one appliance: the Gevi 2-in-1 Coffee Grinder & Pour-Over Machine. Designed with a professional 60 mm burr grinder, it provides a wide range of coffee tastes. In fact, it boasts 51 different grind settings so you get fine or large grounds to suit your preferences. Moreover, this coffee machine also has an automatic brewer that delivers perfectly precise pour-over techniques. So that means it’ll consistently produce delicious cups of coffee every day. Furthermore, if you’re a devoted coffee enthusiast without time to make the perfect cup each morning, this gadget is for you. Or maybe you simply want to combine your grinder, water kettle, digital scale, and pour over into one to take up less space on your counter. Either way, the Gevi is the way to ensure you get automatic pour-over coffee that tastes amazing whenever you want.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Nokia Smart Lighting Outlet makes any dumb device intelligent with its 2 smart outlets

Give your traditional devices smart capabilities with the Nokia Smart Lighting Outlet. This helpful gadget features two smart outlets that let you control things like your coffee maker, fans, and lamps from afar. What’s more, this smart home gadget lets you synchronize your lighting with other lamps and fixtures in your house when you pair it with other Nokia Smart Lighting products. And for in-the-moment control, just switch either outlet on or off, no matter when you’ve scheduled the connected devices. What’s more, when you add the Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge, you can enjoy smart lighting anywhere. Best of all, the Smart Lighting Outlet is easy to install; you don’t even need to call an electrician. Simply place the device in a standard wall outlet, and you’re good to go.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Topo Designs Camera Cube has customizable compartments that make any bag a camera bag

Turn any bag into one that holds your camera securely with the Topo Designs Camera Cube. This photography accessory boasts an adjustable compartment with two dividers. That way, you can create the camera storage you need, whether you use a DSLR or prefer to shoot with film. Additionally, a cinch-top closure lets you access and organize your camera quickly. What’s more, the padded side walls and base keep your lenses and camera safe, no matter what bag you’ve packed them in. Meanwhile, carry handles provide for easy carrying when the cube is outside of your bag. Moreover, with a 1000D Cordura fabric outer and a 400D pack cloth liner, this camera cube is quite durable. Finally, the classic Black and Navy/Yellow color options make this a stylish way to tote your camera around. Take your photography anywhere, securely, with this helpful cube.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Copper Clean Wallet has a flashy look and self-sterilizing antimicrobial surface

How do you clean a leather wallet? Or, more appropriately, is leather even the right material for wallets anymore? The Copper Clean Wallet comes with a highly polished exterior and a spacious interior that holds over 10 cards and 10 notes without expanding in thickness like a leather wallet does. In fact, it’s about as thick as an AirPods case, making it perfectly pocket-friendly. Furthermore, aside from self-disinfecting, it blocks RFID too, keeping you safe from digital theft. A simple metal clasp keeps the wallet compact and shut, allowing you to pop it open when you need to. Additionally, the inside of the wallet is equipped with a bellow-shaped pocket system that fans open when you pop open the wallet, letting you easily access your cards and cash. Finally, the wallet lasts longer than traditional flexible bifolds and never really needs any maintenance because it automatically cleans itself!
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP Chromebase 21.5” All-in-One Desktop features a unique screen that rotates 90°

Switch easily between online learning and entertainment with the HP Chromebase 21.5” all-in-one desktop. This unique computer has a screen that rotates 90 degrees. Plus, a privacy switch on the camera and parental controls ensures your kids are safe online. Impressively, the integrated Google Assistant lets you perform more actions with your voice. And the touchscreen offers easy control. What’s more, this desktop computer is powered by the Intel Pentium 6405U processor and includes Intel UHD Graphics. Moreover, you get 4 GB of memory and either a 128 GB or 256 GB SSD. Also, the Chromebase comes with the HP 910 white Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Additionally, online calls and videos are excellent, thanks to the Bang & Olufsen audio, dual 5W speakers, and 5 MP camera. Overall, this computer suits the whole family.
Home & GardenPosted by
Gadget Flow

Oakywood Wooden Catchall Tray has beautiful natural wood and keeps accessories organized

Keep small items tidy and organized with the Oakywood Wooden Catchall Tray. This beautiful desk tray is handcrafted and comes in your choice of either real walnut or oak wood. It boasts a classic look, and the high-quality wood looks great in any room. What’s more, the weight of the solid wood and the natural oils combine to make this a unique item. Use it as a dedicated landing space for your smartphone and other essential tech. It also keeps pencils, paper clips, and other office items in sight while you work. Plus, measuring nine inches long by 6.5 inches wide, this desk accessory provides plenty of space. Overall, this tray makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who appreciates quality, handmade items.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor provides 1080p, night vision, and 2-way audio

Keep an eye on your little one with the Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor. This baby gadget brings HD 1080p video with night vision and 2-way audio right to your smartphone. That way, you don’t have to carry an extra device with you during naptime. What’s more, with the 130˚ Wide-Angle View and 4x zoom, you get a full view of your baby in his crib. What’s more, the room temperature sensor helps you know if the room is getting too hot or cold. Best of all, the streamed data is encrypted. So only you and those you choose can see and communicate with your baby. Moreover, the sound and motion notifications let you know about your baby’s every move, while the background audio lets you always have an ear in the nursery.

