Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar has 7 adjustable weights in one design

By Lauren Wadowsky
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adjust your barbell to the weight that’s best for you with the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar. This fitness accessory has 7 weights and adjusts from 9 to 35 kg in 4.5 kg increments for a range of exercises. Just choose the weight you want from the weight selection dial to quickly move from one exercise to another. What’s more, it saves you 7 barbells and 7 curl bars, reducing the amount of equipment you need to store in your home. Even better, the space-saving design is easy to keep in almost any room. Plus, you can upgrade the 2080 Barbell from 36 kg to 54 kg and choose from 11 weight settings. Moreover, it’s easy to rerack this exercise accessory into the included base and move from barbell to curl bar. Finally, with the textured metal grips and durable molding, it gives you easy, smooth transitions.

