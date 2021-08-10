Srixon’s launches new AD333 golf ball

There’s a new way to chip away at your style game on the green, and it involves diamonds. The Chopard Happy Sport Golf Edition is the latest version of the company’s flagship ladies timepiece collection, first introduced in 1993. With five bezel-set diamonds that roam freely with the wearer’s movements between two sapphire crystals, the famous look now includes a mobile golf club and ball. The frosted dial is colored to symbolize the green and was made using a stamped metal technique that gives it raised texture like the freshly mown grass of the fairway. The matching calfskin strap is similarly textured. The crown is faceted for easy grip with golf gloves and calls to mind the dimples in a golf ball. There are two versions, one with a polished gold bezel and the other with diamonds set into the bezel.