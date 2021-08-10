Srixon’s launches new AD333 golf ball

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSrixon has launched the tenth generation of its best-selling two-piece golf ball, the AD333, promising enhanced performance through improved design features. Available in Pure White and Tour Yellow, its reformulated FastLayer Core features a lower compression number for a straighter, more sustainable ball flight, especially for players with moderate swing speeds. FastLayer works in tandem with AD333’s 338 Speed Dimple Pattern for immense distance gains.

