Sports

Australian runner Caitlin Adams sets new female global parkrun record

womensrunning.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitlin Adams, from Adelaide, set the record at Lochiel parkrun last weekend. Forget the Olympics: parkrun is where the real record-setting is happening! Caitlin Adams is a runner from Adelaide, Australia, and last Saturday she set an astounding new global parkrun record of 15m38s. “I hadn’t raced in a while...

Caitlin Adams
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Australia
Sports
