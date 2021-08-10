Australian runner Caitlin Adams sets new female global parkrun record

We love our Brooks, and we *love* the new Brooks Cascadia 16. This beautiful trail shoe enables runners to explore any trail thanks to its superior grip and stability. Softer and lighter than ever due to its new DNA LOFT V2 midsole, the Cascadia adapts, flexes and protects the foot, no matter how unpredictable the trail gets. — The cushioning is 10 percent softer and 20 percent lighter than previous versions, thanks to the latest DNA LOFT V2 technology. Next to the updated DNA LOFT material in the midsole, Brooks added more foam to the shoe for even more comfort. The new midsole and outsole construction has unique release grooves that allow the shoe to mould easily to the ground, improving the stable ride. Runners can now rule the trail with improved durability and traction, combined with great stability, cushioning and protection.