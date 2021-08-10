This Popular Boise Destination Was an Easy Jeopardy Answer

A headline came out today saying the our neighboring state of Oregon's biggest city Portland currently is seeing the highest homicide rate in 25 years. Portland already has a lot of problems and has seen its fair share of adversity and violence in the streets over the last 18 months. It made me even more grateful to be living in Idaho. Seeing that Oregon stat today made me wonder how Idaho ranks as far as crime, so I did some digging. My little family and I call Meridian home and I was happy to see it on at least one of the lists as a safe place. Idaho as a state in general is considered a much safer state. I have two studies here one from 2012 and then a look at how the gem state has changed with a more recent list.