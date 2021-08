The Countach is coming back! Yes, you read that right and we are just as surprised as you are. Lamborghini made the shocking announcement that the most iconic supercar from the Italian marque is getting a reboot. A 20-second teaser video titled ‘the icon is coming back’ was posted by Lamborghini on Facebook along with a picture of a wedge-shaped car hidden under a cover. Other than that, Lamborghini hasn’t given out any other information, which compels us to speculate. However, a photo recently leaked on Instagram that tells us the upcoming supercar might be named Countach LPI 800-4. The LPI indicates that it will come with a hybrid powertrain with around 800 horsepower.