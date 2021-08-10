Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are the New Morticia and Gomez Addams

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.