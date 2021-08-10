Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are the New Morticia and Gomez Addams

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Typically the words creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky — not to mention altogether ooky — are not meant as compliments. But in this case, I guess they would be?. That‘s because the new creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and altogether ooky heads of the Addams family have been cast. Netflix announced today that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will star as Morticia and Gomez Addams in the new series Wednesday, the latest TV adaptation of the venerable Addams Family comic strip and franchise. (Wednesday has already been cast; she’ll be played by Jenna Ortega. No word yet on who’s playing Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Cousin Itt, or whose hand will be appearing as Thing.)

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
John Astin
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Raul Julia
Person
Carolyn Jones
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wednesday Addams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

OMG Kourtney Kardashian Just Chopped Her Hair Off!!

Kourtney Kardashian said goodbye to her iconic long locks!. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of mirror selfies to show off her new hair, which now sits just above her shoulders. In the post, Kourt captioned the pics with a simple scissor emoji. Ch-ch-check out the chin-length bob trimmed by Peter Savic (below):
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Carter Reconsiders, Finn’s New Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 16 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) contemplates going public with his relationship. On that same day, though, he also reconsiders a big decision. Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) keeps a huge secret from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The...
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
Celebritieswmleader.com

Is Mayim Bialik An Anti-Vaxxer? See Her Response To Irate Jeopardy! Fans!

Jeopardy! fans already have a lot to be upset about this week, but fortunately new guest host Mayim Bialik being an anti-vaxxer is not on the list!. As you may know, the TV and real-life scientist gained a reputation of being an early anti-vaccine parent due to comments she made in a book she wrote nearly 10 years ago. Well, these comments resurfaced on Wednesday after The Big Bang Theory alum’s new gig was announced.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Duggar & Caldwell Families IGNORE Kendra’s 23rd Birthday

On Wednesday, August 11, Kendra Caldwell Duggar celebrated her 23rd birthday. Counting On fans may know that Kendra married Joe Duggar on September 8, 2017. They share three-year-old Garrett David, one-year-old Addison Renee, and six-month-old Brooklyn Praise. Though it was Kendra’s birthday, she received just one social media post from...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Nikki takes on Sally and some Phick love

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy