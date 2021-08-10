The art of digitizing ancient calligraphy

PARIS, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- In the first semester of 2021 the art auction market managed to recover all of its dynamism. If all goes well, the art fairs will resume in September. They will, however, have to contend with a substantially modified market characterised by the sensational arrival of NFTs and sky-high prices for works by very young and popular artists, both phenomena which suggest a strong urge to shake up the established order. While collectors seem to be in a hurry to invest in what might be called the "Art Market 2.0", even if it means by-passing galleries, lots of artists also want to take advantage of the art market's digital transformation, and… the auction houses appear keen to join in the 'disruptive' process.