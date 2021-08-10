Cancel
Design

The art of digitizing ancient calligraphy

By Dan Tham
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Beiwei Kaishu is a distinctive calligraphy style that used to adorn street signs all over Hong Kong, but is now dying out. Type designer Adonian Chan is on a mission to save Beiwei Kaishu -- by digitizing it.

#Art#Graphic Design#20200922 Beiwei Zansyu#Helvetica#Cooper Black#Cnn Sans#Chinese
