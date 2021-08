What are the odds that we have not one but two stories today that revolve around a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in Monaco with a link to the Middle East! What you see here in the pictures could very well be the most expensive Lamborghini in the world with a total price of over $12 million. In case you’re scratching your while wondering how could a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster cost more than two Bugatti Divos, there’s just one thing that makes the supercar one of the most expensive in the world – the registration plate. That’s right! The registration plate of the Lambo alone costs €10 million (about $11.90 million), according to sources.