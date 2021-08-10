Join Family Connections Roll and Stroll For Hope! On Saturday, August 21st, get involved, be active and “Roll and Stroll” for one mile (1.6K) to help reach a goal of $15,000! Kids, teens, families – and anyone else who wants to show their support – can run, bike, walk, scooter, skate or go for a stroll – all for a great cause. Want to challenge yourself? Instead of a mile, run, roll or stroll a 5K! Support an organization serving those in our community who need us, now more than ever.⁠