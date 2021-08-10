Join Family Connections Roll and Stroll For Hope!
Join Family Connections Roll and Stroll For Hope! On Saturday, August 21st, get involved, be active and “Roll and Stroll” for one mile (1.6K) to help reach a goal of $15,000! Kids, teens, families – and anyone else who wants to show their support – can run, bike, walk, scooter, skate or go for a stroll – all for a great cause. Want to challenge yourself? Instead of a mile, run, roll or stroll a 5K! Support an organization serving those in our community who need us, now more than ever.baristanet.com
