The wife of a good friend of mine got into a really bad car crash where she broke her leg and got a concussion. The accident was not her fault; she was hit by a drunk driver who ran a red light. It has been almost two years, and she is still not back to normal. She walks with a limp, and she is forgetful and cranky with my friend and their children. My friend also told me he and his wife have only been intimate a handful of times since the cast was taken off her leg. He is at his wits end, and I do not know what to tell him or how to be supportive through all this. Do you have any advice?