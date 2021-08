The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill includes $15 billion in funding for electrification of vehicles, down from the "whopping $100 billion in consumer incentives (and $15 billion more for EV fueling infrastructure)" proposed in President Biden's American Jobs Plan. But as Kea Wilson writes, transit and biking advocates say the bill remains too fixated on EVs as a solution for climate change. "Biden’s over-focus on electric vehicles as a silver-bullet climate solution will come at a steep cost to the modes that scientists agree hold the real key to saving the planet without accelerating the national traffic violence crisis: transit, biking and walking."