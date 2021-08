Audentity Records has announced the release of its new sample pack Afro Reggaeton Guitars, a royalty free collection of 99 bpm and key labeled guitar riffs. This pack is perfect to create Afrobeat tracks and is influenced by big Artists like: Vegedream, Yemi Alade, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Burna Boy, Swaelee, Jorja Smith and others. So if you are looking for some great melodies and progressions for genres like Afrobeat/Dancehall/Afro/Reggaeton, then this samplepack is the perfect way to go.