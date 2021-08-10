Kalie Shorr is at times vulnerable and other times pure energy in new album ‘I Got Here By Accident’
I Got Here By Accident by country and pop artist Kalie Shorr due out August 13, 2021, via TMWRK Records (pre-save/pre-add here) brings to mind the golden age of Riot Grrl music as inspired by seminal bands such as Bikini Kill and even newer artists including Avril Lavigne. The distinctive difference is Shorr’s own individual voice and truly unique songwriting that can be compared to the angst of singers such as Liz Phair while still maintaining her own story from start to finish to create an incredible album.guitargirlmag.com
Comments / 0