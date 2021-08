In case you haven’t heard, there’s likely a new iPhone coming in just a few weeks and that means two things: You want one and you need to sell your old one. If you buy your iPhone outright every year or two, you can usually recoup a good amount of the new cost by selling your old model every time you upgrade to a new one. Even if you’re in the iPhone Upgrade Program, you might have an older iPhone languishing in a drawer somewhere unused. Here’s what you need to know about selling or trading in your old iPhone for top dollar.