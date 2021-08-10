Cancel
LVC-Audio updates Limited-MAX limiter plugin to v3.0.0

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLVC-Audio has announced an update to the Limited-MAX flexible master bus limiter effect plugin for Windows and Mac. Limited-MAX is a full-featured mastering limiter, designed for transparent mastering applications. It features a high degree of customization and flexibility, and includes innovative features designed to produce naturally-sounding limiting on numerous audio sources. Limited-MAX starts with a clean and transparent compressor/limiter engine, but it doesn’t stop there.

rekkerd.org

Electronicsrekkerd.org

Yum Audio releases LoFi Tapestop effect plugin at intro offer

Following the previously released Playtime and Pitch Dropout, Yum Audio has announced a new LoFi series audio plugin. LoFi Tapestop is a modern take on the classic and famous production technique of slowing down or starting up a tape recorder, in order to create interesting pitch effects. We took our...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Free Plugin - Mogwai Audio Tools M-Gate Multi

In this week's Free Plug-in, we are featuring M-Gate Multi from Mogwai Audio Tools, an unusual multiband gate plugin. M-Gate Multi is a versatile multiband gate plugin with intuitive visual display controls, that offers up to six bands of separation. Add/remove frequency bands by hovering over the top of the...
Computersrekkerd.org

Future Audio Workshop updates SubLab synthesizer plugin to v1.1.5

Future Audio Workshop has announced an update to the SubLab all-in-one sub-bass synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Version 1.1.5 of the synth brings full m1 chip compatibility for Mac users, alongside some improvements and fixes:. General performance improvements. Fixed bug: clicks. Fixed bug: phasing issues. Fixed bug: audio cutting...
FitnessPosted by
SlashGear

Peloton treadmill update will soon remove controversial limitation

Back in June, Peloton made the controversial decision to release a software update that locked its treadmills, only allowing someone to use them if they entered a passcode. This change was rolled out following the company’s recall of its treadmills, as well as multiple reports of injuries and one death related to them.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

United Plugins Hyperspace reverb plugin on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Hyperspace algorithmic reverb which allows you to create algorithms made up of various processors. Hyperspace’s Vintage, Classic, Retro, Modern, Sci-Fi and Cosmic modes let you combine various algorithms with endless possibilities. Hyperspace allows you to easily create your own algorithms in a...
Computersrekkerd.org

FL Studio Mixing Basics Tutorial: Delays

Image-Line continues its series of tutorials on mixing in the FL Studio music production software with a look at the delay effect. We asked you what tutorial to make next. You said Mixing! Delays give your mix a sense of space and dimensionality without the density reverb can create. In this tutorial we show you where to use delay and some of the delays effects available in FL Studio.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Save 67% on Evo Channel plugin by Flux, on sale for 42 EUR

VST Buzz has launched a promotion on the Evo Channel plugin by Flux, an adaptable module-based channel strip plugin comprised of 5 highly innovative audio processing modules. The philosophy of the analog Channel Strip, the essential element of all analog consoles, is about being efficient, fast, and making things sound great already from the start.
Computersrekkerd.org

PrimeEQ parametric equalizer plugin by Voxengo on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the PrimeEQ by Voxengo, a parametric equalizer plugin designed to be the first equalizer to reach for when a track or mix equalization is necessary. PrimeEQ implements an extremely optimized user interface. It features an innovative “differential” filter display which shows you...
Computersrekkerd.org

Martinheterjag updates Gramophony free lo-fi effect plugin for Windows

Martinheterjag has released version 1.0.1 of Gramophony, a free VST3 effect plugin designed to brings a lo-fi sound to your track. The effect is inspired by the sound of the band Boards of Canada who utilises vibrato, compression and filtering to get a Lo-Fi sound on their tracks. The gramophony VST is combining mild distortion, chorus/vibrato and band pass filtering.
Computersrekkerd.org

IrcamLAB updates The Snail frequency-domain analyzer to v1.3

IrcamLAB has introduced an update to The Snail, a high-precision frequency-domain analyzer that offers a new way of analyzing music or tuning an instrument accurately. Version 1.3 provides extended feature options, improved performance, license activation (supporting up-to 3 machines), documentation overhaul, and more. Changes in The Snail v1.3. New Features.
Musicrekkerd.org

Download 15 Free 808 Samples by AngelicVibes

AngelicVibes has released a free collection of 808 samples for a variety of different beats, perfect for Trap, Hip Hop and Electronic music. This sample pack has 15 808 samples that we distorted, EQ’d and compressed using our very own plugin Thump and the Virtual Mix Rack by Slate Digital.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Designing a Rate Limiter

System design is one of the most significant concepts of software engineering. For a new learner, it becomes confusing to learn about designing because there are no fixed guidelines in various software architecture books that are hard to understand. Everywhere you check seems to have a different approach. So, I...
Computersrekkerd.org

Fanan releases Scandiclavia 2 free organ instrument for Windows

Fanan Team has announced the release of Scandiclavia 2, an update to the free virtual organ instrument for Windows. ScandiClavia 2 is is a bigger and richer successor to the first model. It yet works as an open mixer format like the previous, but now with 7 waveforms per channel, enhanced sound path and some more brand new features; A newly designed organ click generator, new rotary speaker effect and new cabinet effect.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Tape Echoes vintage tape echo plugin by Softube on sale for $59 USD

Softube is offering a 40% discount on the Tape Echoes plugin, an effect that skillfully models the sound and behavior of vintage tape delay. The plugin allows you to go clean or extreme with lots of wow, flutter, drop-outs, and more. Tape Echoes is overflowing with all the pulsating colour...
Softwarerekkerd.org

u-he adds native support for Apple Silicon in plugin updates

U-he has announced that its plugins have been updated with native support for Apple Silicon hardware, which massively improves performance on the latest generation of Macintosh computers. We saw Apple’s switch to their own CPU architecture as a welcome opportunity to up our game and “go native”, so to speak....
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Kuassa releases Amplifikation Lancaster guitar amp effect plugin

Kuassa has announced the fourth product in its range of guitar amp simulator products which utilizes its 3rd generation of circuit modeling technology. Amplifikation Lancaster aims to recreate Vox Amplifiers’ original tone and feel throughout the decades, making distinct sounds from the ’70s, ’90s and late 2000s accessible for guitarists.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

RAUM 45 releases AchtNullAcht TR-808 for Digitakt & Octatrack

RAUM 45 has announced that its AchtNullAcht TR-808 sample kit is now available for the Elktron Digitakt and Octatrack. Previously available for Analog Rytm and Ableton Live, the kits simulate the characteristics of the TR-808 analog drum machine by Roland. The TR-808’s OpenHihat, for example, has the Decay parameter. During...
Electronicsbedroomproducersblog.com

Datacode Techno Risers & FX Sound Pack Is FREE @ Audio Plugin Deals

Audio Plugin Deals offers the Datacode – FOCUS: Techno Risers & FX ($19.99 value) sound library as a free download until August 20th, 2021. Datacode – FOCUS: Techno Risers & FX is a premium collection of sound effects for techno and EDM producers, sound designers, and video producers. The sound pack focuses on risers (uplifters), drops, and impact sound effects.

