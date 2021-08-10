LVC-Audio updates Limited-MAX limiter plugin to v3.0.0
LVC-Audio has announced an update to the Limited-MAX flexible master bus limiter effect plugin for Windows and Mac. Limited-MAX is a full-featured mastering limiter, designed for transparent mastering applications. It features a high degree of customization and flexibility, and includes innovative features designed to produce naturally-sounding limiting on numerous audio sources. Limited-MAX starts with a clean and transparent compressor/limiter engine, but it doesn’t stop there.rekkerd.org
