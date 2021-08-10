Cancel
Fake COVID Vaccine Card Could Land You in Jail in New York

By Bobby Welber
 5 days ago
Fake COVID vaccine cards are on the rise in New York. Anyone caught making, buying or selling a fake vaccine card could end up in jail. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards to individuals who have not actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities and will impede the progress that has been made in combating COVID-19, officials say.

