State Auditor finds nearly 400% more stolen and misspent taxpayer money

Both Minnesota elected officials injured in a vehicle accident Aug. 4 have been released from the hospital, according to a statement sent to WTIP late last week. State Auditor Julie Blaha said she suffered a “minor concussion” in an accident last week in southwestern Minnesota. Blaha’s office sent an email to the WTIP News Department late last week confirming that the state auditor continues to do well in her recovery from the accident. Also in the vehicle at the time of the accident was state Sen. Melisa Franzen. The state senator was also treated at a medical facility but announced via social media that was doing okay late last week.