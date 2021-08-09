Cancel
Politics

State Auditor finds nearly 400% more stolen and misspent taxpayer money

By Staff Reports
vicksburgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Auditor Shad White announced in today’s Audit Exceptions Report for Fiscal Year 2021 that his office identified nearly 400% more stolen and misspent taxpayer money last year than it did the year before. This comes in addition to the $55.5 million a pharmacy benefit management company has agreed to pay the state after being investigated by the Auditor’s office. The State Auditor’s office also returned nearly $900,000 to taxpayers during the last fiscal year.

Shad White
