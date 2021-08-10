Cancel
Meriden, CT

Meriden family reunited with dog that was stolen from their yard

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago

A local family is thanking Meriden Police after officers helped them recover their dog named Cookie.

Officials took to Facebook with news that the Yorkie was reported stolen from the family's yard on August 4.

Three days later, the family located an ad listing Cookie for sale. When police launched an investigation, they determined the dog was, in fact Cookie.

“The family was very happy, and Cookie the dog was very happy as we were pulling up around the car, really excited to see the family," Detective Lieutenant Shane Phillips told FOX61. "We did not need confirmation that this was Cookie, but if we needed it that was it, the dog is not going to lie."

Cookie was returned to his family after an undercover officer posed as a buyer.

According to officials, the criminal investigation into the theft of Cookie is ongoing and charges could be coming in the future.

Police also remind residents with dogs to make sure they have a chip, as that can help track that animal down if lost or stolen.

FOX 61

FOX 61

