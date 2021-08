The Premier League champions are keen to tie down the former Everton man to a longer contract after he enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Blues. After playing a bit-part role in the squad for the best part of two years, Stones won back his spot in the starting XI as he forged a formidable partnership alongside Rúben Dias at the heart of defence, amassing 35 outings across all competitions over the course of the previous season.