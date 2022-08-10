ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why August 10th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6NbT_0bNBQk8w00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Elton John played the first of ten sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1992, Def Leppard kicked off the North American leg of their 248-date Seven Day Weekend world tour at Madison Square Garden.

In 1984, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their self-titled debut album.

In 1999, Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthur left the band.

And in 2010, Black Label Society released their eighth studio album, Order of the Black .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy