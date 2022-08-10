Why August 10th Matters In Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Elton John played the first of ten sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1992, Def Leppard kicked off the North American leg of their 248-date Seven Day Weekend world tour at Madison Square Garden.

In 1984, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their self-titled debut album.

In 1999, Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthur left the band.

And in 2010, Black Label Society released their eighth studio album, Order of the Black .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )