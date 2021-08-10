Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven County, CT

Commission OKs permit for garage

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROSPECT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 4 approved a special permit application for an oversized, detached garage at 32 Tress Road. The approval gives permission to resident John Muratori to build a 1,110-square-foot detached garage, which is 300 square feet less than originally proposed, at his nearly 3-acre lot at 32 Tress Road. The special permit was needed because regulations limit detached garages to 800 square feet in a RA-1 zone.

www.mycitizensnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
New Haven County, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy