Commission OKs permit for garage
PROSPECT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 4 approved a special permit application for an oversized, detached garage at 32 Tress Road. The approval gives permission to resident John Muratori to build a 1,110-square-foot detached garage, which is 300 square feet less than originally proposed, at his nearly 3-acre lot at 32 Tress Road. The special permit was needed because regulations limit detached garages to 800 square feet in a RA-1 zone.
