TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Gear: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges

Price: $180 each with True Temper Tour Issue S200 shafts and Lamkin Crossline 360 grips.

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel in low-bounce, standard-bounce and high-bounce versions. Even lofts 46, 50-60 degrees.

Available: Sept. 3, 2021

TaylorMade has had success with its two main wedge options, the Milled Grind 2 (MG2) and Hi-Toe, both on professional tours and with recreational players. So before designers set about trying to make the next generation of TaylorMade wedges, they talked with elite golfers and staff players and asked what they liked and what they wanted to see adjusted. The result is the new Milled Grind 3 (MG3) family of wedges, and their focus is on helping golfers at every level generate more spin and control on wedge shots hit from the fairway and around the green.

Grooves

The MG3 wedges have raw faces that will rust in time. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

When you hit a wedge, spin is generated by two things, the club’s loft and the ability of the grooves to grab the cover of the ball at impact. The USGA and R&A govern the dimensions and sharpness of grooves, but TaylorMade said the ZTP groove design is as sharp and large as the rules allow. That should help maximize spin on full shots from the fairways.

Also, by request from Tommy Fleetwood, TaylorMade lowered the starting height of the groove pattern, so the first groove is closer to the leading edge.

Raised micro-ribs on the raw steel hitting area, between the grooves, increase friction on shots near the green. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

To enhance the MG3’s grooves and create more friction around the green, TaylorMade has added a series of raised micro-ribs to the raw steel hitting area. TaylorMade debuted the raw steel hitting area in the MG2, shipping wedges with a peel-off sticker over the hitting area. The new MG3 wedges are also being shipping with covered faces, because once the non-chromed steel is exposed to air and water, it slowly starts to rush and creates a rougher texture.

That rust is now complemented by the micro-ribs between each groove, to create more friction and spin on pitch shots and chips shots hit inside 50 yards.

TaylorMade said the combination of the raw face and micro-ribs adds about 200 rpm of spin.

Variable center of gravity

By thickening the area behind the top of the face, TaylorMade raised the center of gravity and enhanced feel on the sand and lob wedges. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

While consumers told TaylorMade they want more spin, the most common request from staff players was more feel. To provide that, TaylorMade is using cast 8620 carbon steel in the MG3, a very soft material.

The MG3 also has a pad on the back-top portion of the club, behind the hitting area, that gets thicker as lofts increase. In the pitching wedge and gap wedge lofts, the pad is as thin as 5.5 millimeters, which keeps the center of gravity close to where it would be in a high-lofted iron. However, the pad is thicker in the same wedges and lob wedges, and that extra mass elevates the center of gravity and puts more mass directly behind the ball at impact. The result is enhanced feel, along with the ability to flight sand wedge and lob wedge shots down for more control.

Bounce options

The standard sole version of the MG3 is made for versatility. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

All of the MG3 wedges are available in chrome and black finishes, and the sole of every MG3 wedge is milled to ensure the precise shape that engineers developed is put in every club. The milling process leaves the series of thin lines on the bottom.

While the MG2 wedges were available in two sole configurations, the standard and a Tiger Woods edition, the MG3 comes in four sole grinds.

The standard sole version (46, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60 degrees) is slightly wider than the MG2 and has trailing-edge relief that the MG2 lacks. It is designed to be versatile around the greens and allow players to hit an array of shots.

The low bounce version (56, 58 and 60 degrees only) has a leading edge that sits lower to the ground, making it easier for golfers to get under the ball on firm turf and in sand. TaylorMade only gave this version 8 degrees of bounce but added more camber, which is curvature in the sole from the leading edge to the back, to help it avoid digging.

Finally, there is also a high-bounce version of the MG3 (52, 54, 56, 58, 60 degrees). It is ideally suited for golfers who have a steep swing on wedge shots and players who typically play in soft conditions or where the bunker sand is deep and fluffy. The sole is wide and the bounce varies from 12 to 14 degrees based on loft.

Finally, the Tiger Woods sole is a replica of the sole the 15-time major winner plays. It has three distinct areas, with a thin, high-bounce section in the front, heel and toe relief, and extra relief in the trailing wedge. It is available in 56 and 60-degree options only.

Lofts

A 46-degree TaylorMade MG3 wedge (David Dusek/Golfweek)

As noted, the standard sole version is available in 46, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60-degree models. What about 48 degrees, you ask? With game-improvement and max game-improvement irons coming with stronger lofts these days, and most iron sets for elite golfers coming with a 46-degree pitching wedge, TaylorMade sees 48 degrees as being an odd loft that would not serve many players. The 46-degree club is being offered for players who want a wedge-style club instead of the pitching wedge that might come with an iron set.

