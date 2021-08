Like many families with high school seniors, our mailbox has been flooded with postcards from colleges around the country. All of the schools seem to be under the impression that this type of promotion, printed as it is on actual paper and sent via the U.S. Postal Service, the same form and method the students’ grandmothers use to send them birthday greetings, will entice them to learn more about their institution of higher learning. It’s almost as if these schools are not aware that many of these prospective students are younger than Facebook. If they really want to get their attention they’d send them a pizza.