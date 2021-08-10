Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naugatuck, CT

Police, counseling firm dive into pilot program

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department used the services of a local counseling firm at least a half dozen times in the first month of a pilot program. The borough has an agreement with the Naugatuck-based Stokes Counseling Services to work with the police department. Under the agreement, the borough pays the company $50 an hour for social work services and $75 an hour for services provided by a licensed therapist. The budget includes $30,000 this fiscal year for counseling services to work with police.

www.mycitizensnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naugatuck, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Naugatuck, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Family Therapy#Business Hours#Domestic Violence#Dcf#Dcf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 1

Community Policy