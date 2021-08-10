Police, counseling firm dive into pilot program

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department used the services of a local counseling firm at least a half dozen times in the first month of a pilot program. The borough has an agreement with the Naugatuck-based Stokes Counseling Services to work with the police department. Under the agreement, the borough pays the company $50 an hour for social work services and $75 an hour for services provided by a licensed therapist. The budget includes $30,000 this fiscal year for counseling services to work with police.