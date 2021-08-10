Cancel
Public Health

Fauci Dismisses ‘Individual Freedom’ Before Sounding Alarm for Local Mandates: ‘We’re in Such a Serious Situation Now’

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci endorsed the idea of local mandates for teachers and professors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director appeared on Morning Joe Tuesday, where he warned of Covid’s potential to mutate into more serious variants if more of the public refuse to be vaccinated. At one point, he was asked if he agrees with Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, who recently came out in favor of vaccine mandates for teachers.

Anthony Fauci
Randi Weingarten
#Individual Freedom#Msnbc
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says These People Need a Booster Now

The FDA is expected to announce that people who are immunocompromised—perhaps they've had an organ transplant, for example, or are on steroids—qualify for a COVID vaccine booster shot. (Ask your doctor if you are curious.) So will we all need one eventually? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to weigh in, and also addressed the concerns of parents and pregnant women. Read on for five pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This "Concerning" Warning

Just when it felt like we were turning the tide in the pandemic, a new COVID variant, Delta, put more kids in the hospital, raises cases and is causing outbreaks, mainly among the unvaccinated—and scary "breakthrough" infections in the vaccinated. How can you keep yourself and your children safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to PBS to provide five pieces of life saving advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Media Is Overhyping Covid Hospitalizations, Says ‘We Can’t Live Forever’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) downplayed the role Covid-19 is playing in the surge of patients many hospitals across the country are seeing as the more contagious Delta variant spreads across the country. Greene told Real America’s Voice on Thursday that the media is overhyping hospitalizations, claiming that Covid patients aren’t the only ill people populating the country’s hospitals.
KidsSFGate

Fauci Sounds Covid Alarm: Our 'Kids Are Getting Sick'

“Something bad is going on. We’ve got to realize that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said of the alarming rate at which covid cases are on the rise nationwide and how too many are ignoring safety measures that could save lives. During a Sunday interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, the director...
Public Healthmediaite.com

Don Lemon Speaks with Covid Patients, One Previously Vax-Hesitant Woman Tells Him, ‘Everybody Ought to Try to Get It’

CNN’s Don Lemon returned to the Baton Rouge hospital where he was born in 1966 to report on Louisiana’s Covid-19 crisis. Like other southern states, Louisiana is experiencing a spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths thanks to prevailing vaccine hesitancy among residents. About 38% of people there have been vaccinated, compared to about 50% nationwide.
New York City, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Governor: COVID variant is ‘serious situation’

NEW YORK – The contagiousness of the COVID-19 variant is causing major concern to the state government, which has already required all state employees to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly. On Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that by Labor Day, all MTA and Port Authority employees in New York...
EducationUS News and World Report

Fauci Endorses Teacher Vaccine Requirements as Local Mandates Spread

State and local governments should require educators to be vaccinated in order to protect children, the government's top infectious disease expert said Tuesday. "Yeah I'm going to upset some people on this, but I think we should," Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an interview with MSNBC. "This is very serious business. You would wish that people would see why it's so important to get vaccinated."
Public HealthPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

DeSantis Holds Firm on Individual Freedoms

With nearly 12,000 Floridians hospitalized due to COVID-19, Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated Tuesday that nothing in the state will shut down to slow the spread of the virus. Numbers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show that on Tuesday, more than 21% of all inpatient hospital beds being used in Florida are for COVID-19 patients.
Public HealthNHPR

The Delta Variant Causes Many Concerns For The Battle Against COVID-19

The FDA is going to announce soon its decision on whether immunocompromised people should take COVID-19 booster shots. Dr. Anthony Fauci is with us this morning. He's the country's top infectious disease doctor and President Biden's chief medical adviser. Good morning, Dr. Fauci. ANTHONY FAUCI: Good morning. KING: Immunocompromised people...

