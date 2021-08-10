Fauci Dismisses ‘Individual Freedom’ Before Sounding Alarm for Local Mandates: ‘We’re in Such a Serious Situation Now’

The FDA is expected to announce that people who are immunocompromised—perhaps they've had an organ transplant, for example, or are on steroids—qualify for a COVID vaccine booster shot. (Ask your doctor if you are curious.) So will we all need one eventually? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to weigh in, and also addressed the concerns of parents and pregnant women. Read on for five pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.