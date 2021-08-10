Fauci Dismisses ‘Individual Freedom’ Before Sounding Alarm for Local Mandates: ‘We’re in Such a Serious Situation Now’
Dr. Anthony Fauci endorsed the idea of local mandates for teachers and professors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director appeared on Morning Joe Tuesday, where he warned of Covid’s potential to mutate into more serious variants if more of the public refuse to be vaccinated. At one point, he was asked if he agrees with Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, who recently came out in favor of vaccine mandates for teachers.www.mediaite.com
