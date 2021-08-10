Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

TaylorMade P790, P790 UDI irons

By David Dusek
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGear: TaylorMade P790, P790 UDI irons (2021) $185 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold VSS steel shafts or Mitsubishi MMT graphite shafts and Golf Pride Z-Grips. 8620 carbon-steel body with forged 4140 stainless steel face, internal tungsten weights and foam-filled inner chamber. 3-iron through attack wedge (50 degrees) are available.

golfweek.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Lofts#Design#Mitsubishi#Speedfoam Air#Speed Pocket#P Series#P7mc#P770
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

TaylorMade's MG wedges are back with a brand new look

TaylorMade’s most popular tour wedge is back for 2021 and even Tiger Woods’ short sticks have had an upgrade. The shaping is so drastically different here. The whole wedge is more rounded with my subtle curves and fewer sharp edges. We do still however have the instantly recognisable milled grind...
GolfGolfWRX

TaylorMade launches all-new MG3 wedges

TaylorMade has today unveiled its all-new MG3 wedges, which are engineered with Raw Face Technology. The successor to TM’s MG2 line, 2021 MG3 wedges contain an unplated surface material that will rust over time to preserve consistent spin, and also deliver better performance in wet conditions, according to the company.
Sportsgolfmonthly.com

TaylorMade Unveils New Milled Grind 3 Wedges

TaylorMade is looking to continue the momentum of the Milled Grind 2 wedge with the launch of the new Milled Grind 3, featuring updated technologies and new aesthetics. Once again the wedges will benefit from RAW face technology, which means the wedges have an un-plated surface material that rusts over time, as you can see below. This is to maintain consistently high spin generation in wet conditions.
RetailGolf Digest

New TaylorMade P·790 irons make changes inside and outside for more consistent speed

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The third generation of TaylorMade’s P·790 irons, which helped to define the “players distance” category when they were first introduced in 2017, boasts a thinner face and more than double the tungsten of its most recent version. That faster, more forgiving design is fueled by a new, lighter urethane foam filling—Speedfoam Air—within the hollow-body design.
Golftodaysgolfer.co.uk

New TaylorMade MG3 Milled Grind wedges push boundaries of spin and versatility

New TaylorMade Milled Grind MG3 wedges look to improve on a winning formula with clever design tweaks that promise significant performance gains. TaylorMade's focus on wedges has won them many fans in recent years, from tour pros to amateur golfers. When adidas owned TaylorMade, wedges were never a pillar of...
GolfGolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (08/10/21): Tour Issue TaylorMade Sim2 Max driver

At GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.
GolfGolfWRX

Club Junkie: New TaylorMade and Callaway wedges reviewed | Testing the Nikon Coolshot Pro II

New day for the podcast, make sure to listen on Thursdays now! TaylorMade’s new Milled Grind 3 wedges are the best they ever made. Great new shape and the performance is really good. Callaway’s Full Toe wedge is easy to hit and very versatile from any lie. The Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized might be my favorite rangefinder, so easy to lock onto the pin from long distances.
AdvocacyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Wooly premium cooler constructed from aluminum and stainless steel

If you are searching for a premium cooler to keep your food and beverages cold you may be interested in the eco-friendly Wooly cooler constructed from aluminum and stainless steel. The minimalist design features a bamboo cutting board, sandwich tray and an inner housing made from stainless steel and an aluminum outer case allowing it to keep ice for up to 3 days.
Workoutshiconsumption.com

Style Guide: Pumping Iron

All too often, gym rats see their time in the weight room as an excuse to let their style slide. But here’s the thing — just because you’re regularly pumping iron, doesn’t mean that you still have to be rocking that sweatshirt from your college glory days. On the contrary, as there are tons of options on the market that go big on performance whilst still looking the part. For this very reason, we can’t get enough of what LA-based Legends has to offer.
GolfT3.com

TaylorMade SIM2 Max D review: a driver to keep you on the straight and narrow

Attention slicers of the golfball! What if I told you there was a driver that can help you hit more fairways without you having to change your swing? The Sim2 Max D from TaylorMade is designed specifically to aid golfers square the club face at impact and minimise those horrible left to right misses that have ruined countless rounds of golf. And it works, to some extent.
ElectronicsThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Rotary Table with Stainless Steel Rotary Top Discs

Available sizes are 36”, 48” and 60” in diameter. Simple, cost-effective way to transfer bulk product to one-lane single-file conveyance. Comes with an enclosed cabinet and variable speed controls. Original Press Release:. Unscramble and Accumulation with Binary Rotary Tables. … with 30’ of standard plastic chain in between. Very cool.
hiconsumption.com

Raven Mixes Field & Pilot Styles For The Ultimate Everyday Watch

If you’ve been having trouble deciding between a field watch and a pilot’s watch as your next pickup, then American microbrand Raven has a solution for you: why not both?. The Raven Airfield is just what it sounds like: a watch that blends the styling of pilot’s watches and field watches… with a little dive watch capability thrown in for good measure. With a 40mm case constructed from 316L surgical grade, anti-allergic stainless steel, the Airfield should be comfortable on most wrists. The watch features a robust 200m water resistance, a domed sapphire crystal with inner-anti-reflective coating, and blue-tinted Super-LumiNova X1 lume for great visibility in low light conditions. As a watch that’s meant to function in the field and the cockpit, the Airfield also prioritizes daytime visibility, not only through its hands and markers but also through the use of a unique fixed glare-countering ceramic bezel insert. Powered by an NH caliber automatic movement from Seiko (both day/date and no-date versions are available), the Raven Airfield is available now for the pre-order price of $600.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged Waterproof External SSD with Bumper Guard

Sabrent Rocket Nano rugged waterproof external SSD is designed to give you a high-professional and safe mobile storage solution wherever you’re. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. Sabrent Rocket Nano measures 2.6 x 1.49 x 0.5 inches and weighs ‎13.4 ounces. With the compact and...
GolfGolfWRX

TaylorMade launches next-generation 2021 P790, P790 UDI irons

The final piece in the TaylorMade P700 Series has fallen into place. Last August, the Carlsbad company announced P7MB, P7MC, and P770 irons, with the ends of the Series spectrum — P7TW and 2019 P790 irons — staying the same. We know there are no plans to update the P7TW...
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

How do you make the best even better? TaylorMade launch third-gen P790 irons

TaylorMade’s best-selling irons in the company’s history are back and better than ever before. This is now the third generation of the TaylorMade P790 irons, so what’s new? Let’s take a closer look…. TaylorMade P790 irons: First impressions. I love the clean classic aesthetics on offer here this year. I...
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges

Price: $180 each with True Temper Tour Issue S200 shafts and Lamkin Crossline 360 grips. Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel in low-bounce, standard-bounce and high-bounce versions. Even lofts 46, 50-60 degrees. Available: Sept. 3, 2021. TaylorMade has had success with its two main wedge options, the Milled Grind 2 (MG2)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy