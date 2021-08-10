TaylorMade P790, P790 UDI irons

If you’ve been having trouble deciding between a field watch and a pilot’s watch as your next pickup, then American microbrand Raven has a solution for you: why not both?. The Raven Airfield is just what it sounds like: a watch that blends the styling of pilot’s watches and field watches… with a little dive watch capability thrown in for good measure. With a 40mm case constructed from 316L surgical grade, anti-allergic stainless steel, the Airfield should be comfortable on most wrists. The watch features a robust 200m water resistance, a domed sapphire crystal with inner-anti-reflective coating, and blue-tinted Super-LumiNova X1 lume for great visibility in low light conditions. As a watch that’s meant to function in the field and the cockpit, the Airfield also prioritizes daytime visibility, not only through its hands and markers but also through the use of a unique fixed glare-countering ceramic bezel insert. Powered by an NH caliber automatic movement from Seiko (both day/date and no-date versions are available), the Raven Airfield is available now for the pre-order price of $600.