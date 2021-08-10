Study: Coronavirus Found in 40 Percent of Whitetails
That’s the title of an article at National Geographic that analyzes a study from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) analyzed blood samples from more than 600 deer in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania over the past decade, and they discovered that 152 wild deer, 40 percent of the deer tested from January through March 2021, had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Another three deer from January 2020 also had antibodies.fishgame.com
