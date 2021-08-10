Study: Coronavirus Found in 40 Percent of Whitetails

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) researchers found COVID-19 antibodies in the blood samples of 40 percent of the 385 whitetail deer they tested in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania between January and March 2021. These findings, which have yet to be peer-reviewed, showed the extent to which wild whitetail deer can catch a disease that has killed over 600,000 Americans in the last year and a half. It also demonstrated that deer were capable for passing the disease to other deer.