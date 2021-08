What is in the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill? It is piled with stuff that many would call pork. But we found something that is quite troubling. It is section 13002 of this massive 2700 page bill. It's a "National Motor Vehicle Per-Mile User Fee Pilot". Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy's staffers tell us this is not for all drivers. It is only dealing with electric vehicles because those owners do not pay gas taxes. It was also noted that it is only a "pilot program" and is not going to be implemented nationwide. It will be on a voluntary basis.