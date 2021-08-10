Cancel
Agriculture

Walz to Lead Trade Mission to England, Finland in November

By The Associated Press
WJON
 5 days ago
ST. PAUL (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz plans to lead a trade mission to England and Finland later this year. Walz will lead a delegation with about 30 representatives of the state's medical technology, food and agriculture, environmental technology and education sectors Nov. 12-19. Walz says both the United Kingdom...

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

