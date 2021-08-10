Cancel
NHL

In net: Rangers sign Shesterkin, Flyers, Caps resign goalies

The Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers locked up their goaltender of the future Monday by agreeing to re-sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year contract. The 25-year-old Shesterkin was a restricted free agent who went 16-14-3 last season in taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lundqvist’s departure. Terms of Shesterkin’s deal weren’t...

