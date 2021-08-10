Cancel
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 10

By Robert Chappell, Stephanie Díaz de León
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
It’s Sweet 16 for the T in Tales with Big T, the local childhood literacy program. Plus, the NAACP is launching a national push against voter restrictions, and COVID just keeps getting worse.

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

“It’s much more than a literacy program.” Tales With Big T to host “Sweet 16” community birthday party

“Whenever I arrive at a place and a kid runs up to me and gives me a hug … I know no matter what we’re doing that day, we’re doing something right. That really is the best part of all this,” says Lisha Terre, founder of Tales With Big T children’s literacy program. “I’ve had some really good success stories. Kids that won’t speak to people but start reading to a dog. I have a kid that the teacher said won’t read a book out loud in class, but she read three books out loud to Big T. It really is a proven study. It works. And I don’t know why we don’t do more of this.”
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Comedy show next week is a homecoming of sorts for Esteban Touma

Two years ago, longtime Madison comedian Esteban Touma set out on a nationwide adventure. A former Madison College instructor and host of The Moth storytelling shows and many comedy shows in Madison, Touma had landed a spot in Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase at Clusterfest in San Francisco. And he and his wife had finally embarked on their “nomadic” trek across the country — taking their teardrop camper on the road with the intent of performing here and there and picking up odd jobs to make ends meet, a trip they’d planned and saved for four years.
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

If You Only Read One Book in August, Make it This One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. By the time August rolls around, you’ve eaten peach pies and popsicles, RSVP’d to barbecues, and watched several summer blockbusters. While those who don’t mind the hot weather continue to hit the beach, you might be at the point where you’re tired and want to chill out in the A/C to escape the summer heat. Good news: August is filled with many books that can keep you company.

